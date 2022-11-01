League of Dreams to host 9th annual Autism on the Run 2K and 5K event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The League of Dreams will host its 9th annual Autism on the Run 2K and 5K walk and run event on Saturday, November 12th. This will be the first run to take place in person since the pandemic.

The goal of Autism on the Run is to raise community awareness of autism and other disabilities. While participants can run or walk solo, the League of Dreams encourages runners to form groups or teams and run together.

The run will start at 10 a.m. and take place at the Park at Riverwalk. Following the run will be a vendor fair featuring various community organizations and League of Dreams partners, food, and merchandise, as well as a raffle.

Registration for the event is $40 per person and free for children five and under. Registration includes an Autism on the Run shirt, a participation medal, and a swag bag from the League of Dreams. To register, visit Autism on the Run's Active event webpage.