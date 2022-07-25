Watch Now
Legends of Motown Tribute Show heading to Bakersfield Fox

Bakersfield Fox Theater
The Legends of Motown Tribute Show is heading to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Oct. 1st. The show features tributes to The Four Tops, The Marvelettes, and The Temptations.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 17:18:38-04

BAKEWRSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Legends of Motown Tribute Show is heading to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Oct. 1st.

Tickets are on sale now online, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The show features tributes to The Four Tops, The Marvelettes, and The Temptations and is emceed by MC “Ceddie”(Milton Turner) The Entertainer.

Concertgoers will be taken on a journey through classic songs created in a studio aptly known as Hitsville U.S.A.

