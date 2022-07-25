Legends of Motown Tribute Show heading to Bakersfield Fox

BAKEWRSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Legends of Motown Tribute Show is heading to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Oct. 1st.

Tickets are on sale now online, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The show features tributes to The Four Tops, The Marvelettes, and The Temptations and is emceed by MC “Ceddie”(Milton Turner) The Entertainer.

Concertgoers will be taken on a journey through classic songs created in a studio aptly known as Hitsville U.S.A.