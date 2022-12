TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi is hosting its Light Up The Night event, hosted by Chabad of Bakersfield, throughout Hanukkah from Sunday, Dec 18 to Monday, Dec 26.

On each night of Hanukkah, one lit candle is added to the menorah, eventually adding to eight.

The event is free and will feature live music, dreidels, and traditional delicacies. The event takes place at the Moses Master Carpet Store at 6 p.m.