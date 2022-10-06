Local AltaOne branch to hold special needs-tailored carnival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The AltaOne River Walk branch of federal credit union AltaOne will be holding the All Abilities Carnival, a carnival tailored to those with disabilities and special needs, on Friday, October 14th.

The AltaOne River Walk branch will be holding the carnival for individuals who may have a disability or have special needs and their families. The event will feature games, treats, and a photo booth. Halloween costumes are welcome at the carnival.

The All Abilities Carnival will be located at the AltaOne at 11211 River Run Boulevard, near the corner of Stockdale Hwy and Buena Vista Road. It will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.