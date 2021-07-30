Watch
Local magician to perform at the Original Roadhouse Grill

6-8 p.m. at 8490 Rosedale Hwy
On Friday, a local magician will be performing at the Original Roadhouse Grill. 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann got a sneak peek.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. —Josiah Bunde is a part of the junior program at the Magic Castle in Hollywood and now he's performing at the Original Roadhouse Grill Friday night from 6-8 p.m. Bunde gave 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann an inside look at what diners can expect.

