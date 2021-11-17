Local mother gives thanks to the Mission at Kern County for getting her family back on their feet

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — November 18th is the 3rd annual 23ABC Community Baby Shower presented by Hall Ambulance. We're inviting you to help out two non-profit organizations that made it their mission to help parents and children right here in the community.

At five months pregnant, Jessica Hernandez had no where to go, and with two children and a baby on the way, she found the Mission at Kern County and says the organization took her family in and helped them get back on their feet.

"I came into the program thanks to one of my childhood friends, she told me about it, she actually had me reach out to staff and they actually called me. They helped me get here and I've been here ever since," Hernandez said.

Jessica said it being a faith-based program, its made following her parenting classes and everything else easier for her.

"This whole house is full of females that were just the whole big family. And they make us feel at ease and we're able to go to sleep at night knowing that we don't have to worry about tomorrow," Hernandez said.

She says donations from the community help her with basic necessities for her kids.

We need diapers, wipes, food, formula, clothes, winter clothes, especially right now. Just the basic things that a kid needs. Donating to the mission is a great help. Not having to pay for diapers or wipes, formula, anything that my baby needs has been been given by the mission. They give us rides to our appointments, they feed my kids, I'm thankful for everything that they do. Everything that the community does for us too, all the donations. They come in. We put us to it, it's an amazing thing that they do for all of us females and our kids of course," Hernandez said.

Thursday is the 3rd annual Bakersfield Baby Shower. Bring your donations to the 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street, November 18th from 4:30am to 7:30pm. Some of the items we'll be collecting include new diapers, baby wipes, formula, bottles, and bath items. As well as new and gently used clothes, socks, shoes, blankets, toys, and towels to give to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County.