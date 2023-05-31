Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Lotus Bakersfield, United Way to hold community resource fair and music festival

The event will be followed by a free music festival featuring Mi Banda El Mexicano De Casimiro, Alta Consigna, El Dasa, Tropical Del Bravo, Hector Montemayor, and others.
Kern County Fair
23ABC News
Kern County Fair
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 18:28:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lotus Bakersfield Spanish Radio Group will hold a community resource fair and music festival in partnership with United Way Of Kern County on Sun, June 4.

The event, known as Dia De Acción Familiar, will feature various health and community resources, free tax preparation through VITA, mortgage assistance, a pop-up children's library, college registration information, free backpacks and books for children, hair-cuts, dance therapy, eye-exams, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, COVID-19 tests, Medi-cal and Medicare information, veteran advocacy resources, cancer information, PG&E services, mental health education, and more.

The event will be followed by a free music festival featuring Mi Banda El Mexicano De Casimiro, Alta Consigna, El Dasa, Tropical Del Bravo, Hector Montemayor, and others. Alex “El Genio” Lucas will host the festival.

The event will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture