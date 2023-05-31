Lotus Bakersfield, United Way to hold community resource fair and music festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lotus Bakersfield Spanish Radio Group will hold a community resource fair and music festival in partnership with United Way Of Kern County on Sun, June 4.

The event, known as Dia De Acción Familiar, will feature various health and community resources, free tax preparation through VITA, mortgage assistance, a pop-up children's library, college registration information, free backpacks and books for children, hair-cuts, dance therapy, eye-exams, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, COVID-19 tests, Medi-cal and Medicare information, veteran advocacy resources, cancer information, PG&E services, mental health education, and more.

The event will be followed by a free music festival featuring Mi Banda El Mexicano De Casimiro, Alta Consigna, El Dasa, Tropical Del Bravo, Hector Montemayor, and others. Alex “El Genio” Lucas will host the festival.

The event will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.

