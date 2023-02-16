M Street Navigation Center holding health and hygiene donation drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The M Street Navigation Center is holding a hygiene drive for residents in need.

Officials at the center said that when people arrive, some of them aren't able to access a hot shower or other self-care tools, which can be the start of better overall health.

The center is asking for the community's help in providing items for men and women at this year's health and hygiene drive. Residents can donate items like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and other items. They can also give clothing and money.

Organizers at Wednesday's event shared how the drive directly helps those who come through their doors.

"These donations help out the clients here at M Street," explained Savannah Maldonado, the Resource and Outreach Coordinator at the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK). ."A lot of them are dealing with a lot of different circumstances, whether that be low-job skills, basically anything that leads them to homelessness here at the site. Those are individuals who are going to benefit from these donations."

The hygiene drive is expected to run until the end of April.