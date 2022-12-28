Watch Now
Magdalene Hope to host free screening of 'Buying Her' at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Posted at 9:20 AM, Dec 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local anti-trafficking organization Magdalene Hope will host a showing of the film "Buying Her" at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Tues, Jan 10.

The documentary explores the lives of sex buyers and what drives them through first-hand accounts. The project takes a deep dive into the lives of several men, following their journeys from their first exposure to pornography as children to their first purchase of a woman as adults.

This event is free to the public, however, seating is limited. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 6:45 p.m.

