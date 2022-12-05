Watch Now
McMurtrey Aquatic Center to hold annual Polar Bear Plunge

Posted at 12:13 PM, Dec 05, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The McMurtrey Aquatic Center in Downtown Bakersfield is holding its annual Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday, January 1st.

The yearly event lets participants choose either to slide into the water or jump into the water before swimming 25 yards. The swimmers will then be given hot chocolate as they warm back up.

The Polar Bear Plunge is open to everyone who is at least 48 inches tall and 7 years of age. The event will start at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Those wanting to take the plunge must pay $5. Pre-registration begins on December 19th.

