Measure N helping clean up trash throughout Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One way that Measure N is keeping areas safe and clean in Bakersfield is clearing trash out of encampments and parks.

During the first full week of October, the City of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department cleaned up nearly 15,000 pounds of trash after clearing out encampments and picking up trash at parks, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Measure N was approved by voters in November 2019 and is a one cent sales tax increase that went into effect April 2019. The tax provides about $58 million annually to the City of Bakersfield, according to the City of Bakersfield.