Memorial Day ceremonies to be held throughout Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Ceremonies to honor fallen soldiers will be held throughout Kern County on Memorial Day.

The Bakersfield Rotary will hold its annual thousand flags display ceremony starting at noon and will raise flags to half staff at 9 a.m.

Historic Union Cemetery ceremony

The Historic Union Cemetery is set to hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m.

Elected officials and community leaders are expected to attend the ceremony to honor the service men and women who served this country.

Tehachapi events

And for our mountain communities, Tehachapi is having multiple events.

At 10 a.m. there will be a Memorial Day parade hosted by American Legion Post 221. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the parade.

The route will be from F Street going through downtown and ending at Central Park.

Following the parade at Central Park there will be a Memorial Day ceremony also hosted by the American Legion.

A surprise speaker will be there as part of the program.