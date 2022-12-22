Mission at Kern County to hold annual 'Come To Our Table' Community Christmas Meal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mission at Kern County will hold its annual "Come To Our Table" Community Christmas Meal on Saturday, Dec 24.

The traditional Christmas meal will feature live music, gifts for attendees, and a visit from Santa Claus. The Mission is expecting hundreds of people of all ages.

“It is our wish that those who enter our gates feel like they are part of our family,” said Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Director for the Mission at Kern County. “All are welcome!”

According to the Mission, they serve over 15,000 meals during December, all of which are possible through community donations.