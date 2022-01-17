Watch
MLK Community Initiative to hold annual MLK Day Community Awareness Breakfast

Horace Cort/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tells a news conference in Atlanta on July 27, 1964, that violence would set back the civil rights movements. He urged New York African Americans to halt violence and lawlessness before leaving for New York for a meeting with Mayor Robert Wagner and African American leaders.
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 10:18:56-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The MLK Community Initiative will be holding their annual MLK Day Community Awareness Breakfast on Monday.

The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. and it costs $35 at the door.

It'll take place at the Martin Luther King Community Center on South Owens Street.

Also at the MLK Community Center there will be a free luncheon that starts at noon.

That event is free to the community to attend and it starts at noon and runs until 2 p.m. There will also be a free clothing give away as well.

