MLK Community Initiative to hold annual MLK Day Community Awareness Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The MLK Community Initiative will be holding their annual MLK Day Community Awareness Breakfast on Monday.

The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m. and it costs $35 at the door.

It'll take place at the Martin Luther King Community Center on South Owens Street.

Also at the MLK Community Center there will be a free luncheon that starts at noon.

That event is free to the community to attend and it starts at noon and runs until 2 p.m. There will also be a free clothing give away as well.