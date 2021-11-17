Mother says local organization stepped in to help when she was feeling hopeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — November 18th is the 3rd annual 23ABC Community Baby Shower presented by Hall Ambulance. We're inviting you to help out two non-profit organizations that made it their mission to help parents and children right here in the community.

Before she found the Mission at Kern County, Courtney Mairel was desperately looking for a job, but she says the organization stepped in, gave her hope and allowed her to find a purpose again.

"I was living in a hotel and I had nowhere to go, so I googled a shelter for children and a mom and the mission popped up," Mairel said.

Courtney said she never expected the mission to change her life.

"I just wanted shelter but when I got here, you know, it changed my life and I found my future. Single moms can be vulnerable and like kind of shamed to reach out for help, so the mission kind of like gives you that step stool to you know, it's okay to ask for help. I don't really have that much family to you know, they all have their own lives and kids so it's just like, being here, the mission's my family, you really see the good in the community," Mairel said.

Mairel said she is grateful for the resources the organization provides her and her daughter.

"They provided like winter clothes and socks and summer clothes, just that good stuff. I'm just thankful for the mission and the people in the community for caring about us moms and the people in the mission," Mairel said.

Thursday is the 3rd annual Bakersfield Baby Shower. Bring your donations to the 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street, November 18th from 4:30am to 7:30pm. Some of the items we'll be collecting include new diapers, baby wipes, formula, bottles, and bath items. As well as new and gently used clothes, socks, shoes, blankets, toys, and towels to give to the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and the Mission at Kern County.

