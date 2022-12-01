Multiple Toys for Tots events to take place in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Toys for Tots, a yearly toy distribution program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, will be holding multiple events throughout Bakersfield during the month of December in order to help children in need during the holiday season. The program is asking community members to donate new and unwrapped toys.

The first of these events is the Toy Drop Off Event with BMW of Bakersfield. The toy drop-off will feature music and photos with Santa Claus. The Toy Drop Off Event with BMW of Bakersfield will take place at BMW of Bakersfield on Gasoline Alley Drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th.

The next event is the Toy Drop Off and Car Show with Rock & Wings. The toy drop-off will feature music, the opportunity to order food, photos with Santa Claus, and a car show. The event will take place at the Rock & Wings restaurant on Niles Street at 7L30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8th.

The Toys for Tots Annual Toy Giveaway will take place at the Garden Church on 22nd Street on Saturday, December 10th. The giveaway is an opportunity for the less fortunate to gather gifts for the youth in their families. Toys for Tots plans to give away more than 100,000 toys to over 64,000 kids through this event. The program asks participants to line up on time and to come without children. The event begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The final Toys for Tots event in December is the Toy Drop Off and Car Show with Trends on Sunday, December 18th. The event serves as the last opportunity to donate a toy this holiday season. Toys for Tots asks that those who have not yet donated and will not attend previous events donate a toy at this event. The Toy Drop Off and Car Show with Trends will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trends Auto Body on Edison Highway.