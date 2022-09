BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The National Jet Boat Association (NJBA) is holding its Fall Classic event at Lake Ming from September 17th until September 18th. The event starts at 8 a.m.

The Fall Classic is an event surrounding the fourth race in the NJBA 2022 Season. The event has a $10 entry fee. Children 12 and under may enter for free.

Lake Ming will be closed to the public outside of this event from September 15th until September 19th.