BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There will be a National Moment of Silence and the playing of "Taps" at the Kern County Veteran's Memorial in honor of Memorial Day on Mon, May 29.

Mike Raney, the chief trumpeter and former first chair of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will perform "Taps" for the public in honor of those who died fighting for the country.

The event will take place in front of the Amtrak train station on Truxtun Avenue at 3 p.m.