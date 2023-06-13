Nitro Circus 20th Anniversary Tour coming to Bakersfield in October

Nitro Circus, an extreme sports event featuring BMX and motocross stars performing daring stunts and never-before-seen tricks that bills itself as "the craziest show in live entertainment," is coming to Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield for its 20th-anniversary tour.

Co-founded in 2003 by 11-time X Games gold medalist motorsports legend Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has brought live shows, competitive events, and television specials across 60 countries. Now, after a 5-year hiatus from live shows, Nitro Circus is making a comeback.

This year, one of the thrills audiences can expect is Nitro Circus' 50-foot Giganta ramp. Organizers Round Room Live hope Giganta, alongside other innovative ramp setups, will let the athletes of Nitro Circus pull off stunts, tricks, and jumps that "push the boundaries of sanity."

Nitro Circus' 20th Anniversary Tour stop at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield will start on Friday, October 27. Additional dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Presale tickets will be available on the Nitro Circus website beginning Tuesday, June 13. General sales begin Friday, June 16 at AXS.com.