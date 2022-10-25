Outlets at Tejon to hold outdoor movie screening at night

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KERO) — The Outlets at Tejon announced on Tuesday, October 25th that their outdoor movie night event, Cinema Under the Stars, will return with a Halloween theme this year. Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition will take place on Saturday, October 29th.

The movie chosen for the event is The Nightmare Before Christmas, an animated Tim Burton film from 1993 that follows Jack Skellington as he attempts to bring Christmas to Halloweentown after he becomes bored with Halloween. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the film, there will be trick-or-treating at participating stores throughout the outlet mall. The trick-or-treating will start at 4 p.m.

“Costumes are encouraged for all ages,” said Becca Bland, Marketing Director for the Outlets at Tejon. “This event has always been a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together in a safe, charitable, and festive environment.”

There will also be food available through the local nonprofit The League of Dreams, which has set up a concession stand for attendees.