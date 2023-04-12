Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to inaugural hold Parent Resource Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will hold its inaugural Parent Resource Fair on Thurs, April 27.

The event will be put on by the district's Special Services Division, with sponsorship from its Special Education Local Plan Area’s Community Advisory Committee.

The Parent Resource Fair will feature a free hot dog dinner, music from the Thompson Junior High jazz band, giveaways, and raffle prizes. The goal of the event is to connect families with vendors and local businesses that provide services to special needs students, as well as the community as a whole.

The fair will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Thompson Junior High School on Planz Road. It is open to all families.

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is currently seeking vendors for the Parent Resource Fair. Interested businesses should contact the Special Services Division at (661) 831-1906 or email pbvssc@pbvusd.k12.ca.us.

