Peppa Pig’s Adventure to bring live show to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Theater

Posted at 12:39 PM, Sep 13, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Peppa Pig’s Adventure is bringing its live show to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 14th.

Tickets, which range from $27.50 to $67.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16th on AXS' website.

The show starts at 6 p.m. with an hour of live music plus a 20 minute intermission.

The story centers around Peppa Pig's camping trip in the winter woods with George and her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

Kids can celebrate the holiday with singing, dancing, games, and surprises.

