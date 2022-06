BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The pop-up market returns to Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena for three events in June.

The Bako Market's first event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11th. There will also be two new Friday Night Markets on from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 17th and 24th.

All events feature free entrance to the market and will have a variety of local vendors as well as food and drinks merchants, music, and more.