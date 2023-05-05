Public Works hosts Kern County Scavenger Hunt for National Bike Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — May is National Bike Month, and local nonprofit Bike Bakersfield is teaming up with Kern County Public Works to encourage residents to get out and about with a unique interactive game.

On Saturday, May 6, KCPW is launching a bike scavenger hunt. The hunt will encourage users to visit places all around Kern County where they will find cool and interesting bicycle infrastructure.

"We found the Scavify app, which is a downloadable phone app, and figured out a way to get people engaged in their communities, going to parks, going to some of the bike trails that exist in the community, and celebrating what we have in our backyards," said Kern County Public Works Planner Asha Chandy.

The phone-based scavenger hunt will be available starting Saturday and will continue through June 2. To participate in the scavenger hunt activity, go to Bike Bakersfield's website and register, then download the Scavify app.

On Saturday, May 6th, in your email, you will get a welcome package for the hunt which includes the access code to get into the hunt. Put the access code in your phone and it’ll pull up all the tasks and things you can do in the month of May.

Tasks include things like visiting bike-friendly areas, like a path or a park, and performing check-ins which include taking a selfie, scanning QR codes at the various bike hubs, and completing bike safety trivia quizzes.

The highlighted locations are all around Kern County, not just in Bakersfield.

"I think the scavenger hunt can really bring community together," said Education and Outreach Coordinator for Bike Bakersfield Tony Renteria. "Again, and I use community a lot, the togetherness. I feel like Bakersfield definitely has a very strong community presence, and I think with the scavenger hunt and what public works and Asha is doing is making something special."

The Scavify app allows you to see the activities of the other users also participating in the scavenger hunt.

"There's a photostream feature on the app so you can see the submissions of other participants, kind of get ideas of where they've been and where they're going, and kinda compete for the best videos and photos," said Chandy.

The Bike Month Scavenger Hunt also features a grand prize of a $250 gift card to a local bike shop of the winner's choosing.

"At the end of the month, we'll award prizes for highest points, most complete hunt, some of the most adventurous photos and videos, and best participation," said Chandy.

According to Renteria, the most important thing to remember while participating in the scavenger hunt is safety.

"Definitely wear a helmet. Please?" laughs Renteria. "Always pushing the helmets."