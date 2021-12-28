'Purple Rain' coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you want to hear "When Doves Cry" or just want to "Go Crazy," you're in luck on Jan. 10th at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

As part of the Cults & Classic, the Fox Theater will play Prince's iconic film "Purple Rain" at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5, and can purchased online, at their box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 661-324-1369.

Students or military members can present their ID to the box office on the night of the show to purchase a buy one get one free offer.

This event is capped at 999 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.