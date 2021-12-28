Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

'Purple Rain' coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

items.[0].image.alt
Liu Heung Shing/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Prince
Posted at 1:24 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 16:30:18-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you want to hear "When Doves Cry" or just want to "Go Crazy," you're in luck on Jan. 10th at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

As part of the Cults & Classic, the Fox Theater will play Prince's iconic film "Purple Rain" at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5, and can purchased online, at their box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 661-324-1369.

Students or military members can present their ID to the box office on the night of the show to purchase a buy one get one free offer.

This event is capped at 999 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Orrin and Orson West: One Year Later