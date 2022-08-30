Registration opens for annual CASA Superhero Run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Registration is open for the annual CASA Superhero Run, a yearly charity event put on by the nonprofit organization Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County. The event will take place on October 29th at 8 a.m.

The CASA Superhero Run is an annual marathon where runners dress up as superheroes while simultaneously helping children in need. Runners have the options of a 2K, 5K, or 10K run, as well as a virtual 5K run for those that cannot attend in person. The marathon will take place at the Park at Riverwalk. Ticket prices start at $35 for adults and $25 for children.

CASA of Kern County is an organization dedicated to advocating for children who are victims of abuse and neglect. They pair children determined to be abused, abandoned, or neglected by the Juvenile Court with CASA volunteers who are trained to mentor children in those situations. According to their website, CASA of Kern County has trained over 1,000 volunteers and has helped over 3,000 children in Kern County so far.