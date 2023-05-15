Renegade Nexus Pantry to hold free 'Farmer's Market' distribution event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College's Renegade Nexus Pantry will hold a free "Farmer's Market" food distribution event in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) on Tues, May 16.

The event will have fruits and vegetables for students, staff, and community members in need. The Renegade Nexus Pantry will also have personal care products, hygiene products, and clothing available.

The food distribution event will take place on BC's main campus outside of the Grace Van Dyke Library at 10 a.m.

