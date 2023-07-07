'Retroween' vendor fair to be held in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield clothing shop Stage Fright Clothing and Sons of Horror will partner together to hold the "Retroween" vendor fair in Downtown Bakersfield on Sat, July 8.

Retroween is a horror and pop culture-based market that will feature approximately 30 to 40 vendors from Kern County, Fresno, and Los Angeles. The event will feature a variety of clothing and items, food, a live DJ, and a free arcade for guests.

The event is free and will take place at the Pelezzio Reception Venue on the corner of 19th Street and Chester Avenue. According to a representative of Stage Fright Clothing, the Retroween vendor fair will be the last event held at the Pelezzio before the venue's lease is over.

Retroween will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

