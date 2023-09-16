¡DELICIOSO!: La Cima in Taft brings Mexican home cooking to the Central Valley

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The easiest and tastiest way for many people to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is by indulging in authentic cuisine. The team behind a new Mexican restaurant in Taft, La Cima Mexican Food and Cantina, aims to bring those authentic family recipes of Mexico to the Central Valley.

La Cima makes food from scratch daily, with some of the freshest ingredients, according to owner Antonio Guzman.

"Our goal is to make customers happy and make sure they have a great experience. We are very grateful for community, friends, and family for the continued support," said Guzman. "If you haven't visited, come to La Cima!"

Yolanda Topete, a server at the restaurant, says the community keeps the business going.

"We'd like to see La Cima to keep growing. I mean the support from the community has been outpouring," said Topete. "It has been great."

La Cima Mexican Food and Cantina in Taft is open every day from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm. The restaurant is located at 1107 Kern Street, Suite #4. For more information, you can call the restaurant at 745-4390.

