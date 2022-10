BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The annual Saint Vincent de Paul Fall Barbeque is back in-person on Thursday, October 6th after two years of being a drive-thru event due to the pandemic.

The local fundraiser is the only event the center puts on all year and it helps provide services for Kern County's most vulnerable community members, the homeless population.

The barbeque will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saint Vincent de Paul Center on Baker Street. Tickets are $50.