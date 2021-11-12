Saxophonist Kenny G coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're feeling in the mood for some Duke Silver-esque smooth jazz from "Parks & Recreation," you're in luck this February.

Wildly successful saxophonist Kenny G is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Feb. 15th, 2022.

Kenny G became a staple on the adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio circuit during the 1980s and 1990s. He got his start professionally with Barry White's Love Unlimited Orchestra in 1976.

Kenny G has also made guest appearances on albums from Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and Natalie Cole.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19th but you can get yours early at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18th with code "SONGBIRD." Tickets are available online, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the Fox Theater box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.