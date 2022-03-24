23ABC's annual Senior Food Drive gets underway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The day is finally here to come out and support our local seniors in the fight against food insecurity.
23ABC has partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Food Bank to support our seniors who are especially vulnerable to the issue with our annual Senior Food Drive.
The senior food drive is taking place right outside our studios Thursday from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m to drop off donations.
We are located at 321 21st street in downtown Bakersfield and you can bring any canned or any non-perishable foods items.
We're accepting donations at several locations around the county Thursday and the donations go directly to Kern County seniors. You can also donate money through CAPK's website.
List of drop off locations for food in Kern County:
Countryside Convenience/ Gas Stations
4700 Coffee Road Bakersfield Ca 93308
8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd Bakersfield Ca 93307
1631 S Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca 93307
31110 7th Standard Road Bakersfield Ca 93314
9741 S Enos Lane Bakersfield Ca 93311
5848 Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca 93306
21959 Hwy 46 Lost Hills Ca 93249
Lake Buena Vista Concessions 13115 Iron Bark Rd Taft, Ca
Taco Bell
Taco Bell 330 Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin Ca 93203
Taco Bell 100 W Lerdo Hwy Shafter Ca
Taco Bell 5812 Comanche Drive Bakersfield Ca
Taco Bell 51 W Sherwood Ave Mc Farland Ca
Taco Bell 1121 Kern Street Taft Ca
Subway
352 Bear Mountain Blvd Arvin Ca 93203
10318 Main St Suite B, Lamont, CA 93241