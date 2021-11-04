Shafter residents receive free lawnmowers in lawnmower trade-in event

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — The district is holding a lawnmower trade-in event in Shafter to promote an air quality improvement strategy.

They’re offering a 100 percent rebate on electric lawnmowers to residents living within the Shafter AB 617 community boundaries. More than 150 Shafter residents have reserved a spot to swap out their old mower on Sunday.

The event is on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Floyd’s General Store in Shafter.

The event holders would like to note that 150 mowers is the total number available to give out at this event. Individuals showing up without a reservation will NOT receive a lawn mower.