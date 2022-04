BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — San Diego's Slightly Stoopid is bringing its reggae-infused party music to Bakersfield's Dignity Health Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 21st.

Tickets for their show go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, April 15th on AXS's website.

Slightly Stoopid mix a lot of different styles including reggae, hip-hop, metal, and rock with a little bit of folk. The band is bringing along the popular reggae-rock band Pepper and Hermosa Beach-based reggae group Fortunate Youth.