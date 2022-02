BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is coming to Bakersfield on May 21st.

Fresh off his halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Snoop is bringing some of his Death Row Record label mates with him to Mechanics Bank Arena. Warren G will help regulate along with Tha Eastsidez, RBX, and The Lady of Rage.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25th, online and at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office.