Stay Focused Ministries to host 'Blood In, Blood Out' live performance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stay Focused Ministries will host a free performance of live drama "Blood In, Blood Out" at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sun, May 28.

The live drama focuses on a former gang leader who finds himself trapped in a life of violence and drug addiction before having an intervention and becoming religious, helping him escape his old life. According to Stay Focused Ministries, the drama is based on a true story.

The event will also feature an outdoor car show presented by Carnales Unidos Car Club and performances from Christian hip-hop musicians Young Preach and 12th Tribe. There will also be presentations from guest speakers Blinky Rodriguez of Champion of Service and Fabian Garcia of Homeboy Industries.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the drama beginning at 2 p.m. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the event, call (661) 322-4673.

