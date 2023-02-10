Sunrise Community Center accepting donations for those affected by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Kern community members who are looking to support those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, a donation event is being held at the Sunrise Community Center on Jewetta Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat, Feb 11.

Sam Abed, the organizer of the event and the president and founder of the Sunrise Community Center, shared why it is important to donate to those affected.

"We have a member of the community who just lost his mom, his brothers, his sisters, his nephews, his nieces and he just flew back to Turkey," said Abed. "So when you start seeing this type of stuff, humans naturally react and want to raise money and try to do the most they can. Unfortunately, we can't go over there and do anything, so the least we can do is collect funds, collect medical supplies, and send it out there and that's all we can really do."

The community center is accepting money and items such as clothing, tents, sleeping bags, heaters, and health supplies.