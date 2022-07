OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Teen Challenge Kern County is hosting its Street Taco Takeover fundraiser through the end of the month.

Teen Challenge is a faith-based, nonprofit that helps fight substance abuse. The money from the taco fundraiser will go towards local facilities so that the organization may remain free of charge for people who need their services.

The Street Taco Takeover happens Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at Teen Challenge's facility in Oildale on East Roberts Lane.