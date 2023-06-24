Tehachapi amateur radio enthusiasts getting ready for Field Day

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The National Association for Amateur Radio holds an annual Field Day during the fourth full weekend in July. This year, the Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association is setting up the infrastructure so Kern County hams (a nickname for amateur radio operators) can get together, set up their equipment, and talk with other amateur radio operators from around the world.

Dan Mason is the president of the Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association.

"This exercise lets us get out of our home operating position into a less comfortable area, as if we were being deployed," said Mason.

The hams come together on Field Day to establish temporary ham radio stations across the western hemisphere in a showcase of the science and skill of amateur radio.

Mason says there are a few goals for Field Day.

"Talk to as many amateur radio licensed operators in our region as we possibly can over the 24-hour period," said Mason.

The setup is running off an independent electrical supply from both generators and solar. Part of the point of independent operations is practicing emergency preparedness.

Mason says hams often help out local government during disasters.

"The Ridgecrest Earthquake was not too long ago. Half the town was out of cell coverage, and the hams there helped. The Eagle Fire took out their cell tower. In that region, there were a lot of canyons, so amateurs helped there," said Mason.

Not only do hams have conversations with strangers from sometimes thousands of miles away, there is a tradition within the community to send a postcard to someone for their first time making satellite contact to congratulate them, signing the postcard with the official ham code for "Best Wishes" - 73.

The Tehachapi Amateur Radio Club will be operating from their base starting Saturday at 11:00 am and going until Sunday 11:00 am at the High Country Park right outside of the city. The club encourages anybody with an interest to come by and operate a radio.