Tehachapi announces "Coats for Kids" program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi announced a collaboration between the Tehachapi Salvation Army and the Tehachapi Rotary Club on the “Coats for Kids” drop-off program beginning now and running through October 14.

The Salvation Army annually collects new and gently used coats for children and teens in the Tehachapi area who are in need. The Rotary Club has been a supporter over the past years by accepting donations and then purchasing coats to donate.

This year the City of Tehachapi was invited to help with the Coats for Kids program and will be a drop-off site for coats and jackets from the community. Tehachapi City Hall lobby located at 115 S. Robinson Street will have a designated box to receive the coats. Tehachapi City Hall is open Monday through Thursday 7 AM – 5:30 PM.

Alternate drop-off site for coats and all monetary donations is the Tehachapi Salvation Army, 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi. Contact Sandy Chavez (661) 331-9837 for additional information.