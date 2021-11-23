Tehachapi Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Dec. 4

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tehachapi Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 4th. and will be lit each night.

Families can take photos after the Tehachapi Christmas Parade which starts at 5:30 p.m.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday season! The Christmas tree we set up at the Historic Depot every year is a great place for families to take their holiday family photos,” said Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith.

The Christmas tree is 25 feet tall, filled with thousands of lights, illuminated decorations, and the star on top was built by Tehachapi's Public Works construction team.

The Christmas tree is located at the Historic Tehachapi Depot at 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd.