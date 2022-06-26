Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Tehachapi Community celebrates Pride month

Videos
Tehachapi celebrates Pride month
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 13:27:22-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif (KERO) — Kern County residents coming out to show their solidarity during a Pride march through downtown Tehachapi Saturday morning. Organizers saying they focused on LGBTQ+ youth with a mission to make sure they know they are seen, heard and loved.

The Bakersfield College, Behavioral Mental Health and The Center were also present to bring awareness on the resources available for this community. The festivities included the march, DJ playing music, games, performances from local Drag Queens and guest speakers to name a few.

The event also brought together faith and community leaders as well as charitable organizations all in support of Kerns LGBTQ+ community.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!