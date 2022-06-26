Tehachapi Community celebrates Pride month

TEHACHAPI, Calif (KERO) — Kern County residents coming out to show their solidarity during a Pride march through downtown Tehachapi Saturday morning. Organizers saying they focused on LGBTQ+ youth with a mission to make sure they know they are seen, heard and loved.

The Bakersfield College, Behavioral Mental Health and The Center were also present to bring awareness on the resources available for this community. The festivities included the march, DJ playing music, games, performances from local Drag Queens and guest speakers to name a few.

The event also brought together faith and community leaders as well as charitable organizations all in support of Kerns LGBTQ+ community.