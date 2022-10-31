The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.

The Big Bounce America is a traveling set of large inflatable bounce houses, including Guinness world record's World's Largest Bounce House. Alongside the 16,000-square-foot bounce house are an inflatable sports arena, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, and a space-themed inflatable area with five slides and three ball pits.

“We need more fun in the world," said Josh Kinnersley, CEO of The Big Bounce America. "After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss. This is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages.”

For more information, visit TheBigBounceAmerica.com. Tickets can be found on the event's page.