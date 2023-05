BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Rock Church will be holding a free food distribution and community outreach event on Sat, May 20.

The outdoor event aims to help those in need in Kern County. The Rock Church will distribute free food and other resources to attendees during the Free Food Giveaway.

The Free Food Giveaway will take place at 1400 Norris Road in Bakersfield from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event is held every third Saturday of the month.