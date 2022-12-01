The Volunteer Center of Kern County is taking pre-orders now for their Holiday Cinnamon Roll Sale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Volunteer Center of Kern County is bringing their Holiday Cinnamon Roll Sale back to Bakersfield.

The cinnamon rolls are $10.00 for a dozen, and pre-orders are highly recommended, according to Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Honea. Last year's sale sold out of 775 dozen rolls.

To pre-order yours using a debit or credit card, you can call the center at 395-9787 Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The center is closed on Fridays. You can also send an email to VolunteerCenterKC@Yahoo.com and request an order form.

Orders will be available for pick up at the center located at 1311 Eye Street in downtown Bakersfield on Thursday, December 15, starting at 7:00 am.

Businesses that pre-order 5 or more dozen can get delivery for an additional $5 dollars. Residential delivery is not available.