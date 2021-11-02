Theresa Caputo to bring live medium experience to Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show, "Long Island Medium," will bring a live medium experience to the Fox Theater in November.

The live experience is set for 3 p.m. Nov. 7th with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Caputo will share stories about her life and how her gift works as well as delivering healing messages to audience members. Caputo has been a practicing medium for more than 20 years and helps people find closure through healing messages.

Although Caputo will be giving readings to various audience members throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

Proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event is required to attend. Per the tour's request, masks are required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 661-324-1369, or at the Fox Theater box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.