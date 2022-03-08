Things to Do in Kern County: Inaugural Restaurant Week and Second Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are plenty of ways to get out there and support the Kern County community in the coming weeks. Especially when it comes to helping local businesses get back on their feet after the pandemic.

The City of Bakersfield is kicking off its inaugural Bakersfield Restaurant Week this Friday. It's an 8-day dining event that highlights local eateries showing off some of the best dishes around town. Cafe Smitten, Moo Creamery, Sonder and Nuestro Mexican Lounge are just a few of the restaurants participating.

You can participate by signing up for the Visit Bakersfield Mobile Pass online. It lets you check in at participating locations and enters you in daily drawings for $100 restaurant gift cards.

And businesses across Downtown Bakersfield are gearing up for this month's Second Saturday. It's a family-friendly event featuring dozens of local businesses offering discounts and fun experiences. It all kicks off bright and early, this Saturday, March 12th.