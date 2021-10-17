Third annual Oktoberfest benefits Junior League of Bakersfield's mission to empower women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Junior League of Bakersfield held the third annual Oktoberfest in Bakersfield on Saturday. The German-inspired event was filled with fun activities for the community to take part in.

“It’s all about, this year especially, getting people together, raising funds for the community that’s going to back into the community,” Fall Fundraiser Chair Melanie Schroedter said.

Attendees enjoyed food and drinks from local businesses, festival dancing, music, cornhole, costume and steinholding contests.

All proceeds from the event benefits the League's future projects.

“This year we are working on more literacy focused issues, so we are working with the Kern Literacy Council to promote books and reading with families and promote literacy with women,” League president-elect Tori Limbean said.

Limbean says the league is an organization of women who aim to empower one another, improve the community, and promote voluntarism.

“It’s a great way to meet people, to network, build your training skills both personally and professionally and just have fun,” Limbean said.

Kenneth Davis with Heritage Solar and Construction says it’s important to support an organization that empowers women.

“This organization is huge, right, they help with women businesses, which with women businesses helps with our business, helps with any other business. Obviously to offer them jobs, employment and helping them, listen to their voices because their voices are just as important as men’s voices,” Davis said.

The organization has about 50 members and is looking to grow their community. Oktoberfest is the league’s big fall event and will have their next event in the spring to raise more funds for the community. If you are looking to get involved, visit the league’s website.