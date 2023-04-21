Third Thursdays to return to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Downtown Business Association announced that it will be bringing back Third Thursdays to Downtown Bakersfield beginning Thurs, May 18.

Third Thursdays is a gathering on the third Thursday of the month featuring local vendors, restaurants, artists, and performers. The event's return will feature local Green Day, Depeche Mode, and Sublime tribute band Rock of Ages, as well as a beer garden. The public is invited to bring lounge chairs to sit around and enjoy the festivities.

The returning Third Thursdays event will be held at the Westchester Parking Lot on F Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

An additional Third Thursdays event is scheduled to be held at Central Park along Mill Creek on Thurs, Oct 19. Only two Third Thursdays events are currently scheduled.

