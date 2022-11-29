Today Cleaners teams up with Toys for Tots to help spread the joy of the season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For many, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but for families in need, it can be very difficult. For 75 years, the Marine Toys for Tots toy drive has helped many less fortunate children by providing Christmas gifts, and in Kern County, one local dry cleaner is stepping up to help.

Jeff Newman, owner of Today Cleaners in Bakersfield, says his business has partnered with Toys for Tots for the last four years.

"We used to go to Toys R Us and we would get a shopping cart full of boys' toys and girls' toys, and we would donate those, and it's how I taught my kids that not everybody is as fortunate as we are and you have to give back to your community."

Newman doesn't just help accepting donations from the community, he donates to Toys for Tots himself.

"We donate $10 dollars, our company does, $10 dollars for every toy that is donated up to 250 toys," said Newman, "and then we can present them with a $2,500 dollar check to help them buy toys that they maybe don't have."

Employees of Today Cleaners, like account representative Brian Romine, also get involved, and they say they can see the difference they are making for less-fortunate children.

"Me being a Marine and him getting involved with the campaign each year, it's just great to see that each of the kids have an opportunity to get a gift," said Romine.

Newman says there is one overall goal for teaming up with the Marines for the toy drive.

"To get as many toys as possible, so they don't have any shortage," said Newman. "There's a huge amount of need in our community, and so the more toys the merrier."

Newman also acknowledges that the community plays a big part in the toy drive's success.

"I think the community rallies behind it because it's such a wonderful time of year and the season of giving, and there are people that are struggling in the community. You know, just because they are struggling doesn't mean they don't have the desire to provide a nice Christmas for their family," said Newman.

If you or someone you know would like to make a donation to the Marine Toys for Tots toy drive this year, you can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at Today Cleaners and any other business where you find the red Toys for Tots train over the holiday season, or by visiting the Marine Toys for Tots website to donate any day of the year.